Intention of four Selangor Bersatu reps to be discussed at state, central level, says Amirudin

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at his official residence in Shah Alam March 5, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 7 — The intention of four Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen to support the Selangor government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be brought up at the state and central leadership council meetings.

Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he welcomed any party who wanted to support PH leadership in Selangor, however, it had to be proven by the their commitment.

“They met me yesterday and expressed their intention to support PH in Selangor and this matter will be discussed at the state and central level, whether we can accept the formula used in Kedah and Penang where Bersatu assemblymen are still considered part of PH,” he told reporters here today.

On Thursday, the four Bersatu assemblymen, Sallehudin Amiruddin (Kuang); Harumaini Omar (Batang Kali); Mohd Shaid Rosli (Jeram); and Adhif Syan Abdullah (Dengkil) had voiced their support for PH reportedly after a meeting with Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor Menteri Besar, had earlier announced that Bersatu leaders and members were no longer part of the state administration – this included the exco, local authorities and village chiefs. — Bernama