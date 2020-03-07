150 Machang PKR branch members quit party

MACHANG, March 7 — A total of 150 members of the Machang PKR branch have quit the party today.

Its former deputy chief Md Ziferibin Manan said the group was part of the branch’s 1,800 registered members.

“We quit the party voluntarily without coercion from anyone as we are disappointed with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

“The number of members quitting the party is expected to increase from time to time,” he told Bernama at the farewell do held at Machang PKR branch here today.

He said their struggles were futile as they only served the wishes of the president and the interests of some individuals in PKR.

“This move was also due to party’s infighting that affected members, and at the same time causing the people to lose confidence in PKR.

“Members who quit the party today are free to assist the community through various non-governmental organisations (NGOs),” he said. — Bernama