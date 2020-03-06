Pump price for RON95, RON97 and diesel drops between 17 and 21 sen for week of March 7

This week’s petrol prices only differed by several sen, with RON95 unchanged at RM2.08 per litre, RON97 at RM2.40 and up by two sen per litre from the week before. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The weekly price for fuel has dropped significantly for the upcoming week by as much as 21 sen, the Finance Ministry announced today.

In a statement, the ministry said the Automatic Pricing Mechanism’s estimate for fuel between March 7 and 13 has set RON97 petrol at RM2.19 per litre, down by 21 sen from RM2.40 this week.

“RON95 petrol price is now at RM1.89 per litre, down by 19 sen from RM2.08 per litre. Diesel price is now RM1.96 per litre, down by 17 sen from RM2.13 per litre this week,” it said.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.