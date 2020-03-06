PAS chief says open to being DPM... or going back to being a fisherman

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a press conference at PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said he is open about what role he will play in the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet that is yet to be announced by the prime minister.

While some PAS supporters want him to be made the deputy prime minister (DPM), Abdul Hadi said he is okay with being appointed DPM or going back to his Marang constituency in Terengganu and continue his life as a fisherman.

“I am open... I do not say I have to be selected (as Cabinet member). If I do not get selected, I don’t mind going back to be a fisherman. No problem. I want to work for the country.

“The ones who nominated me (as DPM) are the people, the common people. But it’s not the ordinary people who select the Cabinet, the prime minister will select,” he told reporters at his first press conference since PN took over the government last Monday.

The press conference was broadcast “live” from his office in Marang on his Facebook page.

When pressed further on the formation of the Cabinet, Abdul Hadi explained that PAS had stated the concept of administration that it wanted, the rest will be left to the prime minister.

“PAS will leave that matter to the prime minister’s discretion. But it should certainly take into account the number of component parties in the Perikatan Nasional other than Sabah and Sarawak parties who did not join the alliance.

“Also, please consider other parties that represent non-Muslims in the Perikatan Nasional despite their small numbers. These parties we must take into account,” he said.



