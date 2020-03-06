High Court sets March 31 for decision on stay of proceeding in Samy Vellu’s common-law wife’s intervene application

E. Meeriam Rosaline speaks to members of the media at the Ipoh High Court March 6, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 6 — The High Court here has set March 31 for the decision on the stay of proceeding applied by Tun Samy Vellu’s son Vell Paari for the hearing on the application for an interim order filed by the former’s alleged common-law wife E. Meeriam Rosaline.

The stay was applied, pending the outcome of the decision on the lawsuit in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur filed by Vell Paari to determine Samy Vellu’s mental health condition, due to his father’s diagnosis in 2017 as suffering from dementia and due to a separate court case filed by Meeriam.

Justice Datuk Hashim Hamzah set the date for the decision for the stay of proceeding in a closed-door session which lasted about an hour.

Vell Paari’s lawyer David Mathews, when met after the proceeding, told reporters briefly that they have submitted the reason on why the proceeding should be halted.

“We give good reasons why the proceeding should stay pending the determination of Samy Vellu’s mental capacity in the Kuala Lumpur High Court,” he said.

Meeriam was represented by lawyers RSN Rayer and Ramesh Sivakumar.

E. Meeriam Rosaline shows pictures of her meetings with Tun Samy Vellu on her phone at the Ipoh High Court March 6, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Rayer said that they have objected to the stay of proceeding as they believe that Samy Vellu is mentally capable.

“We have referred to photographs in Madam’s affidavit’s showing that Samy Vellu attended a funeral, convocation ceremony in AIMST University, Barisan Nasional’s MIC congress and Thaipusam festival.

“As far as we are concerned, we feel that he is perfectly capable of defending his proceedings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramesh said that they have pointed to the court that there is no basis on the lawsuit filed by Vell Paari to determine his father’s mental health, as Samy Vellu has appointed a lawyer on record.

“We pointed to the Judge that, a person who does not have the mental capacity, could not in the circumstances in this matter, appoint a lawyer.

“But, we have Datuk Prem Ramachandran, who is representing him. So with this lawyer on record, his interest is protected. We can go with this matter,” he said.

“This is why we take the position to say that he (Samy Vellu) is perfectly alright,” added Ramesh.

On December 17, Meeriam, 59, filed an application to be part of Samy Vellu’s case regarding his mental health status.

Rayar previously said that Meeriam’s intervene application for an interim order from the High Court in Ipoh to have unrestricted access to the former MIC president has been adjourned.

Subsequently, Vell Paari’s lawyer requested for a stay of the hearing, pending the outcome of the decision whether Samy Vellu, who was former works minister, is mentally unsound.

Last year August, Meeriam had also filed a civil lawsuit against Samy Vellu and Vell Paari, claiming to have married the former minister in a customary wedding in 1981 and to have documentary evidence of the alleged common-law union.

In her lawsuit before the High Court in Ipoh, Meeriam sought formal recognition of her customary but childless marriage to Samy Vellu, and claims that she is entitled to RM25,000 in monthly maintenance payments.

Meeriam also wants to contact and visit Samy Vellu with no restrictions imposed by any by any other family members, including Vell Paari.