Azmin’s aide: Selangor govt’s decision to cut off Bersatu no hindrance to me

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Muhammad Hilman Idham, one of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s trusted aides, today promised to soldier on with his duties as Gombak Setia state assemblyman, following the Selangor state government’s decision to boot Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) from the state administration.

In a statement, Hilman said that amidst the ongoing political tumult, he was also touched by the support and motivation showed by Gombak voters, in a programme he organised earlier today.

“I wish to stress that the political crisis, which happened and the decision taken by the Selangor state government yesterday, would not in any way dampen my fighting spirit to continue serving the people.

“I will continue collaborating with any parties who want to work together to protect the interests of the people.

“The Gombak Setia administration will continue to execute our services, organise programmes and channel aid to those in need,” he said.

Hilman is part of the rogue PKR faction which exited the party and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition last month.

Former PKR deputy president, Azmin and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin were among 11 MPs who left PKR to form a new independent bloc as PKR announced the Gombak and Ampang MPs’ sacking from the party.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Azmin and Zuraida were expelled for breaching their party’s principles and constitution by meeting Opposition leaders.

At about the same time, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and Bersatu chairman. The party also pulled out from PH, leaving the coalition with 92 out of 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat and shy of the 112 simple majority needed to form government.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the purge of Bersatu leaders and members from all positions of the state administration began yesterday.

Currently, the Sungai Tua assemblyman commands the confidence of 43 state assemblymen. The Opposition, which now includes Bersatu, Umno, PAS and an independent, holds 13 seats in total.

Out of the 10 exco positions, one has been vacated and Amirudin is still in the process of appointing the replacement for the Bersatu member. At the moment, three of the exco positions belong to DAP, four to PKR and two to Amanah.

Although Amirudin was known to be part of Azmin’s faction, he seems to have turned his back on his erstwhile ally.

When asked of his allegiance to Azmin, who is also the Gombak MP, Amirudin said that his loyalty lies with the party instead of his former boss.