Ahmad Zahid denies Umno lobbying hard for DPM post

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has today denied that Umno is jockeying for the post of deputy prime minister in the new Perikatan Nasional government.

On the contrary, the former deputy prime minister in the Najib administration told Astro Awani the party had submitted a list of suitable candidates to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin a few days ago.

He added that the list is made up of Barisan Nasional MPs, not just Umno ones.

“It is the prerogative of the prime minister to determine who has the qualifications to be picked for the role after taking into consideration the suggested names on the list,” Ahmad Zahid was quoted as saying to reporters after attending his corruption trial at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex today.

