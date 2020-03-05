Covid-19: Penang Yosakoi parade, fun run postponed

A screenshot of the Penang Yosakoi Parade 2020 website.

GEORGE TOWN, March 5 ― The Penang Yosakoi Parade 2020 and its inaugural fun run, originally scheduled on March 7 at Esplanade here, have been postponed amid concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, event organising committee representative Emi Yamazaki said that the decision for postponement was advised by the Penang government in an effort to mitigate the potential spread of the virus in the state.

“The new date of the events will be advised accordingly, but in the meantime, all participants, vendors and all concerned have been informed, and we apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused.

“We hope that our actions will be taken in good faith,” she said. ― Bernama