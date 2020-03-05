Covid-19: No overseas school trips allowed, says Penang Education Dept

The Penang State Education Department’s director reminded parents who had taken their children overseas to undertake health checks upon their return to Malaysia, and to impose a self-quarantine if they experienced any symptoms of the virus. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 5 ― As part of efforts to contain Covid-19 infections, the Penang State Education Department will not approve applications made by schools to conduct overseas school trips.

Its director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said the ban also applies to teachers as the department does not want them to expose themselves to the risk of infection.

“So far, the department has not approved any overseas school trip involving students or teachers. We will abide by the travel advisories issued by the Ministry of Health,” he told reporters here today.

The director also reminded all students, parents and teachers to follow the guidance of the Health Ministry on the importance of observing personal hygiene and cleanliness at school including hand washing, as part of measures to contain the coronavirus.

He reminded parents who had taken their children overseas to undertake health checks upon their return to Malaysia, and to impose a self-quarantine if they experienced any symptoms of the virus. ― Bernama