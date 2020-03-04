Perikatan Nasional still working on framework for components, says Umno sec-gen

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (centre) during a press conference at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 4, 2020. — Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The informal Perikatan Nasional coalition is still finalising a formal structure for its components and to guide its administration, said Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar Musa said the coalition is working to form a working committee for component party leaders to meet and discuss matters.

He conceded that the coalition was very new and there were still many issues to be decided.

However, the Ketereh MP insisted that Perikatan would not repeat the mistakes of Pakatan Harapan, and will give its full support to Prime Minister Tan Seri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Perikatan Nasional is still in its infancy. We need to streamline the working structure; we need to create a platform of cooperation among its leaders such as party presidents. We also have logistical issues such as where will the coalition administrative centre be and who would handle the administration of Perikatan Nasional because at the moment we are operating based on our parties.

“At the moment there is no issue that was raised on the name Perikatan Nasional. Currently, we don’t even have any logo or structure even. The collation was born first and everything else follows so it will take time for us to formalise the coalition,’’ he said during a press conference at PWTC here.

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon was also present at the press conference. Earlier, Annuar hosted an MCA delegation and discussed both parties readiness to face any elections.

On February 29, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will bring the voice of “Perikatan Nasional” to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah upon his audience with the nation’s ruler.

The coalition currently consists of Bersatu, PAS, Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), MCA and MIC.

Former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction has joined Bersatu.

When pressed on Muhyiddin’s Cabinet line-up, Annuar declined to comment, stating that he does not want to issue any statements that could be deemed as setting demands or infringing on the prime minister’s prerogative.