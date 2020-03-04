Housewife in Kuantan loses RM65,000 to Macau scam

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim received a phone call early this month from a man claiming to be from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, March 4 ― A housewife claims she was cheated of RM65,000 in a Macau scam after being deceived to transfer her savings to an unidentified individual account.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 53-year-old victim received a phone call early this month from a man claiming to be from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters.

“The victim was informed that there was a court order to freeze her assets due to a case and she was given two hours to resolve the matter.

“Fearing jail sentence, the victim obeyed all instructions to transfer the money into the suspect’s bank account and was also directed not to tell anyone,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the housewife only realised she had been duped yesterday after sharing the matter with her family members before lodging a police report at Temerloh police district headquarters (IPD) in the evening.

In a separate case, a 44-year-old doctor was duped after receiving a phone call from a man claiming to be a policeman with a “Datuk” title and lost about RM23,000 of her savings after sharing her personal details

According to Mohd Wazir, the victim got a phone call from a man claiming to be investigating income tax arrears of a company allegedly registered under her name.

“The suspect then took the victim’s personal bank details for investigation and later, the victim found out that RM23,000 had been taken out of her savings account,” he said.

The victiom later lodged a police report at IPD Rompin.

Mohd Wazir said police are investigating both cases under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. ― Bernama