Rights activist, 13 others under investigation over pro-democracy demonstration

Protesters gather in front of the Sogo shopping complex during the Save Malaysia Demonstration on March 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — A human rights activist and 13 others have been summoned to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here over their participation in a public demonstration.

Nalini Elumalai, who is also Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) activist, posted this on her Facebook page today.

She also called on the police to not intimidate those merely exercising their freedom of speech and expression.

“I have been called for investigation with 13 others by the Dang Wangi police station in regards to the gathering at the Sogo last Saturday. It will be tomorrow (4th March) 3pm at IPD Dang Wangi.

“Police should immediately stop any form of intimidation against those who are exercising their rights to speak and assemble,” Nalini wrote.

They group had participated in the “Himpunan Selamatkan Malaysia” here on Saturday, after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government collapsed and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed prime minister.

The police are already investigating Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, lawyer-cum-activist Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and others who organised and attended recent public gatherings carried out over the weekend.