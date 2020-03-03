Penang Hill’s funicular service to shut down for seven days starting June 18

The Penang Hill funicular train service will be shut down for seven days starting June 18 for maintenance works. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, March 3 ― The Penang Hill funicular train service will be temporarily shut down for seven days from June 18 for the second bi-annual scheduled maintenance works.

According to a statement issued by Penang Hill Corporation (PHC), the train operations will resume after the maintenance works on June 25.

“PHC schedules two major scheduled maintenance every year for the funicular system under the supervision of the engineers from the funicular manufacturer (Garaventa AG from Switzerland) to ensure tip-top running condition and meet stringent safety compliance.

“PHC also conducts regular checks and maintenance of its funicular system on daily, weekly and monthly basis, plus routine inspections that are carried out after operation hours,” the statement said.

According to the statement, during the shutdown period, visitors may opt for the privately-operated jeep service from Botanical Gardens, or take the existing hiking routes to reach the summit area of Penang Hill.

“PHC would like to thank all visitors for their patience and continuous support to Penang Hill. Any inconvenience caused is very much regretted,” the statement added.

Members of the public can contact PHC at 04-8288880 or send an email to [email protected] for any clarification. ― Bernama