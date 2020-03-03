PAS open to cooperation with any party including Warisan

A PAS flag flies on a mast at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 27, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TAWAU, March 3 — PAS is open to working with any party including Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) through the new federal ruling coalition.

PAS Central Committee member Mohamad Husain said the party was still awaiting further development on the matter from the state.

“We don’t see any problem for other parties to work with the new government. We will give time to the Sabah government led by Warisan to decide whether or not the party will cooperate with the new coalition,” he told reporters here today.

Mohamad said the new government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would represent all races and religions in the country.

Meanwhile, Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan called on the people to give the new prime minister space and time in order to bring the country back on track.

“We must respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision and support the leadership of the prime minister in bringing development to the country,” he said.

The new coalition comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Barisan Nasional and PAS. — Bernama