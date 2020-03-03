Johor Customs Dept foils attempt to smuggle protected African Rosewood worth RM9m

Johor Customs Department director Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani said the department recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 30,580kg of Guibourtia species wood logs valued at RM9.174 million via the Port of Tanjung Pelepas. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 3 — The Johor Customs Department recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 30,580kg of Guibourtia species wood logs valued at RM9.174 million via the Port of Tanjung Pelepas here.

The 155 Guibourtia logs, popularly known as African Rosewood, was scheduled as a transshipment commodity from Zambia destined for Vietnam in its Bill of Lading, which details the list of a ship’s cargo on February 19.

Johor Customs Department director Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani said based on information received from the department’s southern zone intelligence unit, an inspection was carried out at 5.15pm on the same day.

“The inspection was done by the Gelang Patah Customs Department’s enforcement unit where the Guibourtia logs were found.

“Guibourtia wood is a controlled commodity under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and transshipment cargo-carrying it needs a CITES export permit from the originating or exporting country,” said Mohammad Hamidan during a press conference held at Menara Kastam Johor here today.

Mohammad Hamidan said there were no arrests yet and the case is being investigated under Section 52 of the Customs Act 1967, which provides for fines of not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.

“The case is also being investigated under Regulation 18 of the Free Zone Regulations 1991, which provides for fines not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both, if convicted,” he said.

In a separate incident, the Sungai Pulai Customs Department enforcement team had seized a total of 1,511 of contraband liquor worth RM25,862 with an undeclared tax of RM90,413.53.

Mohammad Hamidan said the team raided a premise at Taman Nusa Jaya Mas in Nusajaya on February 20 at 6pm and found the contraband Johnnie Walker Black Label whiskey in a Toyota Hiace van.

He said two male suspects, in their 20s, have been remanded for 10 days to assist in investigations under Section 135(1)(b) of the Customs Act 1967 for conveying prohibited goods and Section 74 (1) of the Excise Act 1967.

“The suspects will also be investigated under Section 3 (1)(a) of the Law Reform (Eradication of Illicit Samsu) Act 1976,” said Mohammad Hamidan.