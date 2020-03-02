Suspect arrested for insulting Agong is mentally unwell, says IGP

Abdul Hamid said investigators found the suspect, who was said to have made the insult in a Facebook posting, to have a medical record for mental health problems. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The man arrested for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is mentally unsound, according to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The police chief said investigators found the suspect, who was said to have made the insult in a Facebook posting, to have a medical record for mental health problems.

The police previously said they were investigating the person under the Sedition Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“We found out that the suspect is mentally unwell,” Ahmad Bador told reporters at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

