Sabah’s Warisan denies defection rumours following change in Putrajaya

KOTA KINABALU, March 2 — Parti Warisan Sabah today denied rumours that the state government is shaky and may lead to defections following changes in the federal government.

Party secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr denied any claims and rumours of changes in the state government-led Warisan government, as a result of developments in Putrajaya.

“This is not true. It’s all games being played by the opposition to shake up the confidence of the people in the state government,” he said in a statement here.

“All the state assemblymen and Warisan MPs have always stood by its principles and have high integrity and loyalty towards the party struggle.”

He said that the people were still loyal to the party and the state government led by chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Loretto was responding to rumours of a shake up as some Sabahan elected representatives from the state government’s Warisan, PKR, DAP and Upko government may switch allegiances to support the ruling federal government, which is now led by Barisan Nasional, PPBM and Sarawak’s GPS.

Sabah’s MPs from Warisan and PH had supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s bid to be prime minister instead of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who was sworn in as the 8th Malaysian Prime Minister yesterday, making Sabah an opposition-run state.

The rumours claimed that former Umno and BN state representatives that jumped over to Warisan post-GE14 will likely move back to BN or PPBM to be part of the ruling federal government.