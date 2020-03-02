In goodbye message, Chin Tong reiterates respect, appreciation for the military

Liew Chin Tong speaks to reporters in Putrajaya April 24, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Former deputy minister of defence Liew Chin Tong today reminisced on lessons learnt and experiences he had while serving in the position for the last 19 months.

The academic-turned-politician pointed out in his lengthy message how the military’s respect towards punctuality was one of the memorable lessons that stuck with him throughout his tenure.

“Time is a very important concept for the military. After all, as Napoleon once said, a battle can be won or lost within a quarter of a minute,” he wrote on his official Facebook page, referring to French statesman and military leader Napoléon Bonaparte.

The DAP man went on the detail how his view of military practices and modern warfare has changed immensely since taking on the role, further explaining that he has since been made aware of the integral role of each department within the armed forces in maintaining national security.

He also wrote on his experience of flying in an air force fighter jet at speeds beyond the sound barrier, and his visit to the local borders in the southern and northern states, again pointing out the importance of each of their roles and the risks they are exposed to.

“But with that sense of excitement (while flying) also came the sober realisation of their mortality and how even the slightest malfunction could be dangerous.

“The risks they take to defend our nation are immeasurable,” he wrote.

Liew also thanked former minister Mohamad Sabu and the entire team within the minister for their cooperation, and the work they had put in to making the Defence White Paper that was announced last year.

“For the first time ever in Malaysian history, there will be a firm and clear strategic direction for the Armed Forces and defence in general, and the discussion for national defence will now include the public,” he said.

Events over the past week in the local political scene has seen the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad amid an alleged coup.

The PH coalition originally consisted of Liew’s DAP, PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and Parti Amanah Negara, before its collapse last week.

Following a week of uncertainty, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister yesterday, with the new administration calling themselves Perikatan Nasional which consists of Bersatu, Umno, Islamist party PAS, MCA and MIC.