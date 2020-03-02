Facing a divided nation, Muhyiddin pledges to be PM for all

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) is pictured with Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali at Putra Perdana March 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has promised today to be a prime minister for all Malaysians, as the country remains divided across ethno-religious and class lines.

He said he will represent every ethnic group, from Perlis in the north to Sabah in East Malaysia.

“Whether you are Malay, Chinese, Indians, Sikhs, Ibans, Kadazans, Dusun, Murut, Orang Asli, or any race or ethnicity. I am your prime minister,” he said during a televised special address tonight.

“Whether you are a farmer, fisherman, trader, civil servant, private worker. I am your prime minister.”

Following the swearing in of Muhyiddin, some social media users have claimed to have seen and faced an increase of racial posts against critics of the Pagoh MP and his coalition government with Malay nationalist party Umno and Islamist party PAS.

In a special televised address, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president called on all Malaysians to give their full support to him as he takes on this heavy responsibility entrusted to him.

He appealed to Malaysians to give him a chance to make full use of his 40 years of experience in politics and in government to steer the country towards greatness.

"I am offering my body and soul to the country," he said.

He asked Malaysians to give him time to plan out the direction of the government and the country under the new administration.

He promised that he would detail out his plans to the people soon.

Muhyiddin then thanked all Malaysians who had remained calm and patient throughout the past week despite the political uncertainty.

He also thanked his predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his many contributions towards the country.