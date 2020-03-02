Appoint key personnel from among civil servants, Cuepacs tells govt

Malaysian civil servants walk out from their office in Putrajaya October 16, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed for the appointment of key personnel such as the Attorney General to be from among members of the civil service.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said as civil servants of calibre from existing legal and judicial services schemes, these individuals would have extensive experience and knowledge to advise the government.

“Furthermore, they (members of the civil service) have always adopted a neutral stance in carrying out their duties for the people and the nation,” he said in a statement here today.

At the same time, Cuepacs suggested that the appointment of communications chiefs in government agencies should also be reviewed.

“The government communications machinery should be appointed from among the civil service members with roles and functions that are relevant to the field of communications at government agencies. Through this appointment, they (those appointed from among the group) will surely provide effective task management in the interests of the government,” he said.

As such Adnan said, the government needed to change the policy of appointing those from outside the civil service.

He hoped that the matter would be viewed seriously by the government adding that the civil service had performed admirably during the political turmoil faced by the country in the past week. — Bernama