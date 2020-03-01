Singapore PM Lee congratulates Muhyiddin on being sworn in as Malaysia’s new PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on being sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SINGAPORE, March 1 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on being sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Spoke to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to congratulate him,” Lee tweeted.

“I am confident Singapore’s long-standing and multi-faceted relationship with Malaysia will grow under his leadership, and benefit both the peoples,” he added.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin took his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the new prime minister in accordance with Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama