Your offer to cooperate with GPS not convincing, Sarawak DAP chairman told

Sarawak BN Backbenchers’ Club chairman Abdullah Saidol says federal leaders must fulfil the promises they made during the campaign in the state elections. June 10,2016. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 29 — Semop state assemblyman Abdullah Saidol today dismissed Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s offer to cooperate with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to fight extremism and religious bigots as not convincing and should treat such gesture with scepticism.

“He can’t blame us for such suspicious reception because he has failed us with his many past promises,” he said.

Abdullah, who is also the assistant minister for corporate affairs, said GPS will not forget about the approved federal-funded projects in Sarawak which were cancelled by Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

“How about the way Pakatan government treated Sarawak in the case of dilapidated schools?” he asked.

He noted of the bigotry, hatred and racism campaigns being launched against the GPS leaders by Pakatan leaders.

Abdullah asked if Chong and former state PKR chief Baru Bian, who were appointed to hold offices in the Pakatan federal administration, had acted sufficiently to protect Sarawak’s rights and interests.

“Within two years after taking over the federal government, all actions taken by Pakatan leaders in the federal administration were glaringly self-destructive.

“They should face the reality that they themselves are to be blamed for the political and leadership fiasco the Pakatan federal government was facing,” he said.

Abdullah, however, said that the GPS state government is not in the habit of playing “blame gameS” or pointing fingers as compared to PH leaders who were always busy wracking political vengeance more than administering federal government towards better footing either economically or people welfare.

He said the GPS government is ever willing to cooperate with the new Federal administration on every mutual interest so that the nation can move forward and stabilise the economy and immediately address the people’s needs and welfare.

He said the rule of law must also be upheld.

Early today, Chong appealed to GPS to help preserve the Pakatan government and prevent extremists and religious bigots from seizing power through their backdoor operation.

He said GPS leaders should put aside all past political differences they have with Pakatan and work together to save the country from going down the path of destruction.

“On the part of DAP Sarawak, we are willing to make concessions and put aside all our differences to work together with GPS in the interest of our nation,” he said in a statement.

He said GPS must make a decision to choose between going along with the kleptocrat and religious bigot coalition of Umno and PAS or preserve the progressive coalition of Pakatan.