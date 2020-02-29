Will the 8th Prime Minister stand up please but do it one by one

An entourage of vehicles behind Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's car arrives at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 29 — I am rushing to write this commentary in the hope that points that I bring up do not become outdated by the time this is uploaded or shared on social media.

Things have been crazy in the past seven days especially in the past 72 hours where the number of switches and leaping from one side to the other by the political blocks, parties and individuals have been so frequent that it has left all of our heads spinning.

As I write this Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is supposed to have a slight edge over Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is now backed by his former arch-nemesis and strongest supporter (for now) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

At the moment Anwar has sacrificed himself and pushed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to support Dr Mahathir while he takes a backseat.

Meanwhile, Parti Pribumiputra Bersatu Malaysia has split into two — most MPs supporting Muhyiddin but many supreme council members supporting Dr Mahathir.

Except for PAS and DAP, all the other parties in the country are equally divided in their support for one man or the other.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak has become the kingmaker as the vote difference between Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin is very close and whoever the East Malaysian party support will have the majority in the lower house of the Parliament and technically become the prime minister.

But GPS has a problem with both sets of the coalition — Muhyiddin’s Bersatu-Umno-PAS because its MPs don’t trust the Islamist party but GPS also got a problem with PH led (now) by Dr Mahathir because they cannot work with DAP.

GPS is NOT scheduled to meet to decide who they back until tomorrow.

All this happened in the past 10 hours which started from a 2am meeting at Dr Mahathir’s house with the PH leaders.

Currently, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has left his residence to attend a private function before heading to Istana Negara to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, while Anwar and other PH coalition leaders had already had their meeting after they were summoned by His Majesty.

There were various other side shows but that is the gist of the latest as I am writing this.

Like millions of other Malaysians, I am angry and fed up that these politicians have dragged us through all this. They can claim that they are doing this for our sake but the reality is it is all about retaining or gaining power.

Umno-PAS and GPS had until yesterday claimed they supported the move to dissolve Parliament and was not in favour of a backdoor government.

Bersatu left PH and Dr Mahathir resigned as PM which triggered this political crisis that no Malaysians want or will benefit from. Just seven days ago we were worried about the Covid-19 outbreak which today World Health Organisation is about to declare as a pandemic.

The world economy is crashing all around us but yet our political leaders are squabbling like children in a sandbox.

I pray that His Majesty the Yang Di Pertuan Agong will quickly make a decision and I hope the decision is to have the 15th General Election although I expect that the results will also see a hung parliament but at least then they can say legitimately THAT IS WHAT THE PEOPLE WANT.