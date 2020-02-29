Sarawak DAP appeals to GPS to help prevent extremists and religious bigots from seizing power

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said GPS leaders should put aside all past political differences and work together to save the country from going down the path of destruction. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 29 — Sarawak DAP today appealed to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to help preserve the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and prevent extremists and religious bigots from seizing power through their backdoor operation.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said GPS leaders should put aside all past political differences they have with Pakatan and work together to save the country from going down the path of destruction.

“On the part of DAP Sarawak, we are willing to make concessions and put aside all our differences to work together with GPS in the interest of our nation,” he said in a statement.

He said GPS must make a decision to choose between going along with the kleptocrat and religious bigot coalition of Umno and PAS or preserve the progressive coalition of Pakatan.

“After a week of political turmoil in Malaysia, it now boils down to two political coalitions with GPS and Parti Warisan Sabah holding the key to federal government.

“Like all right-minded Malaysians, I shiver at the thought of the Umno and PAS coalition becoming the federal government of Malaysia.

“It is a combination of kleptocrats and religious bigots who will bring total destruction to the whole country and our future generations,” Chong, who is also the former deputy minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs, said.