Sarawak CM says GPS will support any coalition

BELAGA, Feb 29 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will support any national coalition to form the new federal government in the interest of the country and state.

“If there is any decision to be made, our leaders in GPS will decide the national interest as number one, and secondly, the rights of Sarawak,” he said at the launch of GPS Belaga zone here.

He admitted that there are two sides that have been competing to get GPS support to form the federal government.

Abang Johari pointed out that GPS does not want leaders who are indecisive.

“We don’t leaders who keep on their changing their minds. First to the right, then to the left, then right, then left again.

“There is no such thing as turning to left or to the right, for the people of Sarawak.

“When we make decisions, we stand by it,” said Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman.

