DBKL to implement waste management pilot project at Pinggiran Bukit Jalil PPR

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will implement pilot project for the in-situ waste disposal method by using the Eco-Smart High-Temperature Pyrolysis technology.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the pilot project would be carried out at the Pinggiran Bukit Jalil People’s Housing Project (PPR) over a three-month trial period beginning tomorrow.

“The trial period will involve several blocks of the PPR namely A, B, C, D and E. If the trial is a success, we will install the system in each parliamentary constituency here.

“What’s important is that we want to see the impact on society first, in terms of saving costs and creating a cleaner environment,” he told reporters after launching the KL Beautiful, Clean Action Plan here today.

Nor Hisham said the pilot project was among the 19 programmes drawn up under the action plan which would be implemented throughout the year. — Bernama