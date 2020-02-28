RON95 unchanged, RON97 up two sen, diesel down one sen

Nurisofi Ahmad pumps fuel into her car at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The retail price of RON95 will remain at RM2.08 per litre while RON97 will increase by two sen per litre and diesel down one sen per litre, effective midnight tonight until March 6.

Thus, the retail price of RON97 from February 29 until March 6 will be RM2.40 per litre and diesel RM2.13 per litre, according to the Ministry of Finance in a statement here today.

By maintaining the retail price of RON95, the estimated subsidy which must be borne by the government for next week is RM6.12 million. — Bernama