Dr M meets Bersatu MPs at Yayasan Al-Bukhary

A vehicles ferrying Bersatu MPs arrives at the Al-Bukhary Foundation in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this morning arrived at the Yayasan Al-Bukhary building and is believed to be holding a meeting with the party’s members of Parliament.

The interim prime minister arrived at his office here at 9.12am, in a Mercedes with the registration number Rimau 1925 which was seen entering the compounds of the building earlier.

The meeting, which started at 10am, is believed to, among others, discuss the recent political developments of the country and to decide whether the party would rejoin Pakatan Harapan (PH).

On Monday, Bersatu, which have 26 MPs from the total of 222 seats in the parliament, announced its exit from the coalition.

Also attracting attention is the probability that the party would name its president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, as its new candidate as prime minister. — Bernama



