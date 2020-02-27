Lawyer points out that 18-year-olds will miss out on snap polls

Lawyer Lim Wei Jiet said Malaysians aged below 21 will not be eligible to vote in the possible early general election notwithstanding last year’s lowering of the voting age. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysians aged below 21 will not be eligible to vote in the possible early general election notwithstanding last year’s lowering of the voting age, lawyer Lim Wei Jiet said.

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has directed him to send the current political crisis to Parliament as the monarch could not identify any federal lawmaker with the support needed to form the government.

Dr Mahathir also said a general election would be necessary if Parliament cannot choose a prime minister during an emergency sitting on Monday.

“Gentle reminder: if no PM chosen on 2nd March & snap General Elections called (likely scenario), 18-20-year olds STILL CANNOT vote in this cycle,” Lim wrote on Twitter.

“Cuz even though Undi18 passed, d date of enforcement of Undi18 is not gazetted yet. 7 million young voters disenfranchised.”

Parliament amended the Federal Constitution last July to lower the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.