I was at Istana Negara yesterday, says Salahuddin Ayub

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub arrives at Istana Negara February 26,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — Simpang Jeram assemblyman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said he has not been able to have an audience with the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at the Sultan Ibrahim Building here yesterday because he was at the Istana Negara.

The Pulai MP, who is also Parti Amanah Negara deputy president, said he and the other MPs were at the Istana Negara for the one-to-one interview session with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“I couldn’t make it due to the lack of time,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim summoned all 56 assemblymen in the state to hear for himself on which coalition they supported. — Bernama