Have a break: Dr Siti Hasmah shares sweet treats with reporters outside PMO (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali distributes chocolates to members of the media in front of the Putra Perdana building February 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali today offered a bucket of Kit Kat chocolates to reporters working outside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

She stopped briefly to say hello to reporters before her husband, interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, headed to Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 11am, amid speculation unity government to be formed soon.

"Come here, take this, come take," she said with a smile, as she handed over packets of the chocolates associated with “taking a break”.

[Video] Isteri PM interim, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah mengagihkan coklat kepada petugas media yang membuat liputan kemelut politik negara, ketika tiba di bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya pagi tadi pic.twitter.com/BdLDD9R3dH — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 27, 2020

Members of the media were touched by the 93-year-old's gesture and checked in on her health.

She replied briefly, before leaving: "Praise be to Allah, healthy.”

Since Tuesday, reporters stationed at the Perdana Putra building have received sponsored lunches while they cover the country’s political turmoil.



