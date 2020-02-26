VK Liew says will never work with crooks; Warisan MPs did not attend Sheraton dinner

Liew said he does not care to see others take his place in public office and insists that integrity is more important. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Parti Warisan Negara’s Datuk VK Liew has dismissed claims that his party’s MPs were present during the Sunday dinner at Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, which ostensibly triggered the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

In a brief Facebook post, Liew also stressed that he will never associate himself with “liars, thieves, and plunderers of the nation”.

“Two days after the Weekend of Discontent, my comrade and I were granted an audience with the King - DYMM Agong - to be followed with our president and the rest of the Warisan MPs [today].

“For the record: tiada, neh, NO, meiyu, wala, Warisan MP that is present at a hotel in PJ contrary to a report that says ‘all Warisan MPs attended the dinner’.

Liew’s comment came after several Warisan MPs were interviewed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday to ascertain who commands the majority to be the next prime minister.

He was referring to a report by The Star on Sunday claiming that the dinner was attended by MPs from six parties: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PKR, Warisan, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Umno and PAS.

“This is not true and the ‘semburit’ team have lied with their ficticious story for the backdoor project,” he added, referring to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 other former PKR MPs that have quit the party and the coalition.

“For the record as well, I will not work with liars, thieves and nation plunderers. I'll never associate myself with them,’’ he said, amid rumours of a unity government that will also include Barisan Nasional and PAS MPs.

Liew added that he does not care to see others take his place in public office and insists that integrity is more important.

“To me, integrity counts and the best interests and the welfare of the people are of utmost importance,’’ he said.

Yesterday, in an unprecedented move, the nation’s ruler announced he would personally interview all 222 members of the Dewan Rakyat to see who actually commands the majority support to lead a newly formed government as the prime minister.