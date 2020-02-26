Johor Amanah pledges loyalty to Pakatan govt and Dr M as PM

Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan said all nine of the state chapters’ assemblymen have signed a Statutory Declaration to remain loyal to the Pakatan Harapan coalition. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — All nine Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) state assemblymen have signed a Statutory Declaration (SD) to remain loyal to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, said party state chief Aminolhuda Hassan.

He said the SD was signed last Monday.

“Nine Amanah assemblymen, including the Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat, have signed the SD.

“I am confident that no one has breached their loyalty as we are confident that the PH government will continue to operate at the federal and state levels,” said Aminolhuda at a press conference held at the Thistle Hotel Johor Baru here today.

Also present were Johor Amanah’s state assemblymen and senior members, including its deputy chief Dzulkefly Ahmad, its vice-president Suhaizan and the state chapter’s Youth chief Taqiuddin Cheman.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman, said Johor Amanah has also declared its support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead the country as the prime minister.

Earlier, Aminolhuda had denied the statement made yesterday by Johor Barisan Nasional chief and state Opposition leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad that there are Johor Amanah elected representatives who will join the new coalition.

“It is a desperate attempt to take advantage of the current political situation.

“This is a provocation to split PH; I am proud of the PH assemblymen that continues to be with PH as this commitment was a mandate given to the people,” he said.

Yesterday, in a press conference held at the Johor Umno liaison office here, Hasni claimed that all 11 assemblymen from Bersatu, three from PKR and two from Amanah have expressed their support for a new coalition, following a discussion with them that he said was mandated by BN.

Hasni said the 16 assemblymen will join the 16 BN assemblymen and one from PAS to support the establishment of a new state government.

For Johor, it has been widely speculated that the southern state will see a hung state assembly if there is an emergence of a new political bloc or coalition.

PH has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Amanah and five from PKR.

BN or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC and one from PAS.