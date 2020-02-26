Hishammuddin denies leaving Umno, says will always remain loyal to party

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein arrives at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today once again dismissed rumours that he was one of the MPs who would resign from the party.

“I strongly deny any allegation that claims I am leaving the party. Do not believe the speculation out there.

“My stand has always been consistent from before, my loyalty to the party has been unwavering.

“I will always remain with Umno and Barisan Nasional,” the former Umno vice-president posted on his official Twitter account.

This is not the first time such rumours on Hishamuddin quitting the party has emerged.

In December last year, he dismissed media reports that he was one of Umno MPs who would resign from the party.

This was after he was reported to have led a delegation of 17 Umno lawmakers to meet with sacked PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at his home in a supposed clandestine meeting.

The Umno disciplinary board served him with a show-cause letter for breaching party constitution and its code of ethics, following complaints lodged against the former federal minister.

Yesterday Hishammuddin was among the 90 MPs interviewed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to decide on the prime minister’s role and subsequently, to form a new government.