Gardener jailed, fined RM10,000 for abusing stepdaughter in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 26 — A gardener was jailed three years and fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here after he admitted to abusing his step-daughter.

Judge Norsalha Hamzah, when delivering the sentence on S. Vasadha Kumar, said the court considered the case a serious offence as it involved a 10-year-old child.

“The court is sentencing you to a three-year jail sentence from the date of arrest and a fine of RM10,000 in default of one year jail if you fail to pay the fine,” she said.

Vasadha, 36, had pleaded guilty to the charge of abusing the victim by burning her with a hot knife on February 1.

He admitted to committing the offence that caused the child physical and mental harm at about 12.30am on that day at an apartment in Lebuh Macallum.

During mitigation, he told the court that he was the main caretaker of the victim and that his wife was expecting another child.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Fatin Hussin had asked for an appropriate sentence due to the public interest of the case.

“She is his stepdaughter and as her stepfather, he should protect the child instead of abusing her,” she said.

Nurul Fatin told the court that the child is still being treated for her wounds in the hospital.

“She has suffered both physical and mental trauma from this incident,” she said.

Vasadha was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM20,000 or a jail term of up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction.

It was reported previously that the 10-year-old girl, with burn marks on her hands and feet, was found in front of a condominium in Pulau Tikus, allegedly abandoned by her mother.

Both her mother and step-father were arrested to assist in investigations into the case.

Her mother was later released after she turned prosecution witness.



