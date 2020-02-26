Civil servants barred from participating in political gatherings

Mohd Khairul said civil servants were also prohibited from distributing or transmitting fake news on social media or any other medium of communication. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Public servants are strictly prohibited from attending or participating in political gatherings and making public statements.

Director-General of Public Services Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said civil servants were also prohibited from distributing or transmitting fake news on social media or any other medium of communication.

"Civil servants must maintain neutrality. I also urge all civil servants to stay calm and carry out their duties in accordance to the laws and policies of the government in force," he said in a circular letter dated Feb 25, 2020 to all Secretaries-General and Heads of Department.

Mohd Khairul Adib stressed that civil servants should continue to uphold and maintain allegiance to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by carrying out their duties.

On Monday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as Prime Minister.

Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement on the same day said that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had accepted the resignation and had appointed Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister pending the appointment of a new prime minister.

Mohd Zuki said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had also consented to revoke the appointments of the cabinet members and in line with this, the duties of members of the administration comprising the Deputy Prime Minister, Ministers, Deputy Ministers as well as political secretaries ceased effective the same date. — Bernama