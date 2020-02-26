Amid political quagmire, Dr Wan Azizah and Anwar celebrate 40th anniversary

The couple have not only outlasted two sodomy charges, but also kept PKR together through two decades as an Opposition party. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and husband, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary today amid controversy surrounding the latter’s plan to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Both MPs are currently at the Istana Negara to be interviewed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to ascertain who commands the majority as prime minister, amid the political uncertainty that saw the Pakatan Harapan Cabinet dissolved.

"40 years of kindness. 40 years of courage. 40 years of loyalty. 40 years of strength.

“Through thick & thin, I am everything I am today because of the love of my life and the grace of Allah. Happy Anniversary @drwanazizah and may he grant us many more years together," Anwar posted on his Twitter account.

He also posted a shorter message on his Facebook page which says, "Selamat ulangtahun perkahwinan, Dr Wan Azizah. Thank you." (Happy wedding anniversary, Dr Wan Azizah. Thank you).

While on his official Instagram handle, a similar post was seen with hashtags #duniaakhirat and #tilljannah.

At the time of writing his Twitter post has one thousand likes while 13,000 had reacted to this Facebook post and close to 5,500 likes on his Instagram post.

Many left comments giving prayers and wishes for the continuity of the unity in marriage.

In the last 40 years, Dr Wan Azizah led PKR as its first party president from 1999, following the dismissal and arrest of Anwar on September 20, 1998. In 2019, Anwar finally took over from her as party president when he was released from prison from his second sodomy conviction.

The couple have not only outlasted two sodomy charges, but also kept PKR together through two decades as an Opposition party, as part of two coalitions — Pakatan Rakyat and Pakatan Harapan.

Both Anwar and Azizah have also served as the country's deputy prime minister and have served as MPs throughout their political careers. For Anwar, it was during Barisan Nasional (BN) and for Wan Azizah, after PKR was formed where she was Permatang Pauh MP in the 2008 general election, and later as Kajang MP during a by-election in 2014.



