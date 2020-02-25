Terengganu, Kelantan not affected by current political developments, says PAS

In the 14th General Election, PAS won nine of the 14 parliamentary seats while BN won five. PAS also holds 37 state seats while BN eight. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 25 — The Terengganu government is expected not to be affected by the current political developments at the federal level, said State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Yahaya Ali.

He said this was because PAS was now holding 22 state seats while the remaining 10 seats were held by Barisan Nasional (BN).

“PH (Pakatan Harapan) has no seat, so we (Terengganu) are not affected,” he said when contacted today.

In fact, he said, Terengganu could be considered to have no opposition following the formation of the “Muafakat Nasional” between Umno and PAS on September 14, 2019.

Meanwhile, in Kota Baru, Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the PAS-led state administration was also not affected by the current political situation.

“We hope Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is now the interim Prime Minister, will not take too long to resolve the matter,” he told reporters at Kota Darulnaim here.

Mohd Amar, who is also PAS vice-president, said the party supported Dr Mahathir to serve out his full term.

However, Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who is also Ayer Lanas assemblyman and Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz had quit BN and joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). — Bernama