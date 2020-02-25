Bersatu leaders Muhyiddin, Mukhriz seen entering Dr M’s Seri Kembangan house

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Several Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders were seen entering the residential compound of interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here in Mines Wellness City since early this morning.

Yesterday the Yang di-Pertuan Agong accepted Dr Mahathir's resignation as the seventh prime minister but reappointed him to hold the position in the interim.

Dr Mahathir had also resigned as chairman of his party Bersatu yesterday.

At 8am today, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen arriving at Dr Mahathir’s residence.

10 minutes later, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir was seen entering the residence followed by several other government vehicles.

