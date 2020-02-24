Johor Amanah: Public should decide change of leadership

Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Aminolhuda Hassan said any change of leadership at the central or state level must be determined through elections. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 24 — The political situation in Johor is currently described as fluid and is dependent on the shocking political developments at the federal level since yesterday, said a senior Pakatan Harapan (PH) state lawmaker.

Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Aminolhuda Hassan said any change of leadership at the central or state level must be determined through elections.

“In Johor, it’s at 50-50 and we are looking at what is happening at the national level.

“We at Johor Amanah are still with the party and we are also monitoring the development of our PH partners in PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and DAP,” said Aminolhuda at a UEM Sunrise smart school programme at the Medini Mall here today.

Aminolhuda, who is also the State Education, Health and Human Resource Committee chairman, said the current government was elected in the 14th general election (GE14).

He said if there is a government that is formed through the “back door” process, it is considered treacherous.

“If you want to make changes, then use the election process as a means. The mandate must be given to the people and not based on a few people that have vested interest,” said Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman.

Aminolhuda added that the state Amanah chapter will continue to monitor the current political developments in the country, with both the state and federal levels.

“For us, this is a mandate given by the people and we should take responsibility,” he saiId.

Johor Amanah has nine state assembly seats which are Parit Yaani, Kota Iskandar, Senggarang, Kemelah, Simpang Jeram, Serom, Maharani, Mahkota and Pulai Sebatang.

Both Aminolhuda and Kota Iskandar assemblyman Dzulkefly Ahmad from Amanah hold senior exco positions in the Johor state administration.