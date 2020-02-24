Azmin’s aide seen at Bersatu HQ as leaders gather for emergency meet

File picture shows Muhammad Hilman Idham speaking to reporters after PKR Youth Congress Meeting at Shah Alam on November 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s aide Muhammad Hilman Idham entered the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) headquarters here where party leaders have gathered for an emergency meeting, amid political uncertainty and talk of a new government.

When asked why he was here, Muhammad Hilman said he came for a meeting.

“I am here for a meeting,” the Gombak Setia assemblyman said briefly before entering the elevator.

Azmin and members of his so-called “cartel” are also meeting separately at a hotel in the city.

Bersatu leaders began arriving at the Menara Yayasan Selangor here for an emergency meeting around 8.30pm.

Among those seen entering the building were Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Maszlee Malik and Bersatu Women chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Also present were Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

Meanwhile, Maszlee denied he was quitting Bersatu when approached by reporters here about the disclosure by sources close to the Bersatu leadership that several leaders will also depart from the party that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad helped established in September 2016.

“I am entering the Bersatu office now, why would I be quitting? When did I quit?” the former Education Minister said.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir resigned as the prime minister and chairman of Bersatu following an alleged bid to seize federal power via a new coalition government that would exclude PKR, DAP and Amanah.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has accepted his resignation and has appointed Dr Mahathir as the interim PM until a successor is named.

Aside from Dr Mahathir’s resignation, Bersatu also left the PH coalition while 11 MPs from Azmin’s faction left PKR to become independent.

The departures meant PH no longer commanded a majority in Parliament.

This afternoon, the Attorney General’s Chambers announced that a new caretaker government would be formed in the meantime.

A Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting scheduled for this afternoon had been postponed until tomorrow. The new time and venue for the meeting has yet to be announced.