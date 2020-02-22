Yong Peng District Council actively promoting no plastic, polystyrene campaign

Yong Peng District Council is the first local authority to take the initiative to have face-to-face meetings with people in markets and eateries to promote the No Plastic and Polystyrene Packaging Campaign in Johor. — istock.com/AlexanderNovikov pic via AFP

BATU PAHAT, Feb 22 — Yong Peng District Council (MDYP) is the first local authority to take the initiative to have face-to-face meetings with people in markets and eateries to promote the No Plastic and Polystyrene Packaging Campaign in Johor.

Its president Mohd Haniff Ahmad said, this was in line with the state government’s efforts in enforcing the ban on polystyrene products, drinking straws and plastic bags, effective July 1.

He said the campaign would involve the participation of about 3,500 traders at morning and weekend markets, food stalls and eateries within the MDYP jurisdiction, as well as their customers.

“In today’s programme, we found that about 70 per cent of traders we met were clueless on the ban enforcement date,” he told reporters after distributing leaflets on the campaign at Pekan Parit Sulong weekend market, here, today.

He said MDYP would continue to provide information and educate the public until the ban is fully enforced.

Mohd Haniff said once the ban is enforced, offenders could be fined up to RM1,000 or jailed for six months under Section 107 (2) of the Local Government Act 1976. — Bernama