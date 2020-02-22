Tensions during discussions normal, Anwar says after reports on Pakatan meet tussle

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are seen during a press conference after the Pakatan Harapan President Council Meeting at Yayasan Perdana Foundation February 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — It is normal for tensions within a democratic discussion, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today following reports that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia threatened to quit the Pakatan Harapan if Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is pressured into stepping down.

The PKR president explained that in a democratic discussion, where everyone is allowed to air their views, it is normal for the discourse to get tense.

“If the meeting is democratic, it is normal for this to be tensed. I don’t think it is an issue,” he told reporters at a National Muslim Students Association (PKPIM) event. A recording of the press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

“What is important that is that no one would question the power transition, no one questions our decision, no one questions Mahathir as the seventh PM, Anwar is the eighth PM.

“It is just that at this time we need to think of the right time and leave that to Tun Mahathir’s wisdom,’’ he added.

The coalition leaders reached a consensus during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting last night to let Dr Mahathir set the date for the transition of power to Anwar, which is expected to take place any time after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in November.

However earlier today, news portal reported quoting anonymous sources, that Bersatu had threatened to leave the coalition, leading Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu to say that Amanah is used to being in the opposition.

Mohamad’s political secretary Mohd Azhar Mat Dali then said any reports on the former’s purported remarks during the meeting are merely speculation and did not directly quote him.

Last night, Anwar voiced his full support for Dr Mahathir to decide the date for the transition of power.

The Port Dickson MP said he will have to be patient for Dr Mahathir’s decision and announcement.