Respect consensus, stop pressuring Dr M over power transition, Anwar tells PKR loyalists

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urges supporters to respect the consensus and stop pressuring Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the transition of power. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered his supporters in PKR to respect the consensus reached by Pakatan Harapan leaders last night to allow Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide the appropriate time for the transition of power.

The PKR president had also urge component parties and their respective members to respect the consensus made as well.

“What we had reached last night is a consensus, including my decision as well as PKR, that is why PKR in its entirety must respect the decision and to the other partners,” he told reporters at a National Muslim Students Association (PKPIM) event. A recording of the press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

“I can order the party but for the others, I urge to respect the decision as at the moment our economy is slightly hit from the coronavirus. That is why we took the decision yesterday and I plead to fellow friends to respect the decision.

“From the PKR leadership, I do not want to hear any attacks or criticisms towards this decision but those out, it is out of my hands,” he added.

Anwar’s comments follow reports of some 3,000 PKR members from the Tanjung Manis branch in Sarawak had quit the party following the decision.

“They have every right [to do so], we have 1.1 million members.... but I would challenge the numbers

“To me, It doesn't matter because you also see a small desperate faction within PKR that is trying to do this.

“Let the leaders instigating them speak up and don't use minions,” he said.

The coalition leaders reached a consensus during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting last night to let Dr Mahathir set the date for the transition of power to Anwar, which is expected to take place any time after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in November.