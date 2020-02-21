Sarawak puts five under watch for Covid-19 today

Passengers wear masks at a bus station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Feb 21 — Sarawak registered five new persons under investigation (PUI) for infection of the Covid-19 coronavirus today, with the upriver town of Kapit recorded its first case.

The state disaster management committee secretariat said the man in Kapit suspected of the viral infection was a 28-year-old who had just returned from Singapore and sought treatment at the Kapit hospital for flu.

The secretariat said three of the PUI cases reported today came from Bintulu hospital and one from Sarawak General Hospital.

With today’s new cases, Sarawak has a total of 107 PUI since February 1; 99 have been found negative and another eight are awaiting their laboratory test results.

A China national admitted to the Bintulu Hospital for observation is among the eight.

The Health Department screened a total of 11,534 arrivals as at 11am yesterday, bringing the total number to 152, 473 arrivals screened since February 1.

The annual Sarawak Career and Training Fair, scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 1 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus.

State Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research, which co-organises the annual event, said the postponement is also to minimise the risk of the disease being spread.

The ministry said the new dates for the career and training fair will be announced later.