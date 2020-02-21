Putrajaya to further National Automotive 2014 objectives in latest iteration

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after launching National Automotive Policy 2020 at Menara Miti, Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The Malaysian government will continue to pursue the objectives outlined in the National Automotive Policy 2014 (NAP 2014) under the NAP 2020, which was launched today by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In the NAP 2020 booklet released today, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said the new policy supports the development of existing or new Malaysian vehicle project as well as the participation of any vehicle manufacturing company towards realising the National Automotive Vision (NAV).

The ministry said the NAV aims to make Malaysia a hub for exports of vehicles, components and spare parts, automotive research and development (R&D), development of automotive and mobility-related technologies as well as vehicle and component testing.

“It aims to promote local manufacturing activities in vehicles and components which will reduce imports of vehicles and components as well as spare parts.

“The NAV also aims to enable the transformation of the automotive sector to enhance local engineering capabilities, which in turn will create opportunities in the services sector for R&D, testing and technology development activities,” Miti said.

It said the NAV will ensure sustainable development in the local automotive industry through the use of environmentally-friendly products and processes that will reduce carbon emission.

The NAV will also ensure that the local automotive industry continues to be aligned with the latest global technological trends through applications of Industry 4.0 (IR4.0) technologies, towards the realisation of connected mobility, Miti said.

Under NAP 2014, the government aimed to develop a competitive and capable domestic automotive industry, develop Malaysia as the regional automotive hub in Energy Efficient Vehicles and increase value-added activities in a sustainable way while continuously developing domestic capabilities.

The 2014 policy also aimed to increase exports of vehicles, automotive components, spare parts and related products in the manufacturing and aftermarket sector.

Miti said the policy also expected to increase the participation of competitive Bumiputera companies in the domestic automotive industry, including in the aftermarket sector; enhance the ecosystem of the manufacturing and aftermarket sector of the domestic automotive industry; and safeguard consumer interests by offering safer and better-quality products at competitive prices.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that the NAP 2020 has the additional objective of developing the next-generation vehicle (NxGV) technology ecosystem to transform Malaysia into a regional hub.

The new policy also aims to expand the domestic automotive industry’s participation in the Mobility-as-a-Service sector to ensure that the industry is better equipped with the new paradigm in the automotive sector, which is closely related to the development of IR4.0.

NAP 2020 will also ensure that the overall ecosystem ― including consumers, domestic industry and the government ― receive maximum benefit from the spin-offs from the overall implementation of NxGV, as well as reducing carbon emission from vehicles by improving fuel economy level in Malaysia by 2025. ― Bernama