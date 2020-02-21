PM: Malaysia’s third national car prototype ready, waiting for investors

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the launch of National Automotive Policy 2020 at Menara Miti, Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The New Malaysian Vehicle Project has its prototype ready and is currently waiting for investors to bring it to the international market, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed today.

He said that the government will not invest in the project, and private investors are needed in order to realise the new technology that will be featured in the yet unnamed project.

“We have already produced prototypes but have yet to exhibit these to the public and are working on controls to make sure that our car become sensitive to its environment and react to make sure the driver do not make any mistakes.

“We have the capacity [to produce] but we need investors. That is why we are asking private sectors to invest and produce car not only for local market but outside as well,” he told reporters after launching the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020 at Menara Miti today.

Mahathir announced the third national car in 2018, after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the government.

