PH Secretariat and state leadership discuss ways to enhance ties

Amanah’s secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli speaking to the media after attending the Pakatan Harapan Secretary-General Meeting with State Secretaries at Wisma Putra, Putrajaya, February 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Secretariat today met PH state leadership to boost coalition party structure at state level, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli.

“It was agreed to further enhance ties and the meeting would be held more frequently. We felt it was an opportunity to brush up PH as the ruling party,” he said when met by reporters after chairing the meeting which lasted more than an hour here.

According to Mohd Hatta, he chaired the meeting as PH secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah who should be chairing, was unable to attend.

Mohd Hatta said the meeting also heard proposals and plans from each state.

“We heard feedback from each state on the problems faced and we will resolve them within PH,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melaka Chief Minister, Adly Zahari said the meeting today did not discuss the transition of power and the meeting was more focused on PH administration.

“Among the discussions was on state PH constitution as we have set up state PH. It was more towards administration at state level,” said Adly who is also Melaka PH chairman.

Meanwhile, Kedah PKR head Datuk Johari Abdul said it was also agreed that the meeting should be held at least four times a year to enhance communication.

“There are issues which could be resolved through this meeting and does not need to wait for the PH pre-council meeting or Presidential Council to decide,” he said. — Bernama