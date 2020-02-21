NAP 2020 is a continuation of nap 2014, says Leiking

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) is a continuation of the NAP 2014, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.
“The NAP 2020 focuses on a newer vision. It continues with what is already there in NAP 2014 ... so there is no question of changing of policy,” he told a press conference after the launch of the NAP 2020 here today.
Earlier in his speech, Darell said the NAP 2020 is a holistic policy that covers the development of industry capacities, including the supply chain, human capital, indigenous technology, aftermarket, exports, infrastructure readiness, standards/ regulations and others.
“NAP 2020 will further enhance the Malaysian automotive industry, transforming the sector into a grand sector of connected mobility.
“The core of the NAP 2020 is the element of technology, such as Next-Generation Vehicles (NxGV), Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), which are in line with disruptive trends that have emerged in global markets,” said Darell. — Bernama