NAP 2020 is a continuation of nap 2014, says Leiking

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (third left) and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking (second right) during the launch of the National Automotive Policy 2020 at Menara Miti in Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) is a continuation of the NAP 2014, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

“The NAP 2020 focuses on a newer vision. It continues with what is already there in NAP 2014 ... so there is no question of changing of policy,” he told a press conference after the launch of the NAP 2020 here today.

Earlier in his speech, Darell said the NAP 2020 is a holistic policy that covers the development of industry capacities, including the supply chain, human capital, indigenous technology, aftermarket, exports, infrastructure readiness, standards/ regulations and others.

“NAP 2020 will further enhance the Malaysian automotive industry, transforming the sector into a grand sector of connected mobility.

“The core of the NAP 2020 is the element of technology, such as Next-Generation Vehicles (NxGV), Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), which are in line with disruptive trends that have emerged in global markets,” said Darell. — Bernama