JPJ penalises 300 foreign vehicles owners in border operation

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Feb 21 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has taken action against owners of 300 foreign vehicles which entered the country through eight entry points due to various offences in a special operation at the Malaysia-Thailand borders since Feb 18.

Its deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Zamakhshari Hanipah said the offences included no driving licence, no International Circulation Permit as well as vehicle insurance coverage.

“The operation is conducted at eight country’s entry points, namely two in Perlis, Kedah (two), Perak (one) and Kelantan (three).

“During the operation, 3,039 foreign vehicles were inspected. Actions were taken on 300 vehicles and 407 summon notices were issued,” he told reporters at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security complex, here today.

Zamakhshari the operation also involved personnel from the Malaysia Border Control Agency, the Immigration Department, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Royal Malaysia Police. — Bernama